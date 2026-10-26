Jim Brickman Piano Sensation & a little bit of Christmas

Jim Brickman presents "Piano Sensation Live & a little bit o Christmas", at the Jeanne Wagner Theatre on Wednesday, November 11 at 7:30 PM.

Grammy-nominated hitmaker, Billboard-topping pianist, and radio host Jim Brickman is set to captivate Salt Lake audiences with his highly anticipated concert tour, Piano Sensation Live & a little bit o Christmas, at the Jeanne Wagner Theatre on Wednesday, November 11 at 7:30 PM.

Renowned for his revolutionary pop-style piano compositions and heartwarming stage presence, Brickman will take concertgoers on an emotional musical journey featuring decades of chart-topping hits—including classic favorites like "Valentine," "Simple Things," "Angel Eyes," and "Love of My Life." As the fall sets the stage for the upcoming holidays, the performance will seamlessly interweave romantic pop melodies with early seasonal touches, offering an uplifting evening of music, witty storytelling, and intimate connection.

"Music has a unique power to bring people together, especially as we enter the holiday season," says Jim Brickman. "I love creating an experience where audiences can sit back, relax, laugh, and reconnect through timeless melodies. We can't wait to bring this special show to Salt Lake City."

