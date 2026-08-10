© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

JK! Studios Live

JK! Studios Live

"JK! Studios: Live" is performing comedy at the Ellen Eccles Theater on Saturday August 22nd at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

After a year of mooning after Cache Valley, the JK! Studios cast is returning to Logan!
Drawing on their college roots and using the signature style they created over 9 Seasons of Studio C, the JK cast will be performing never-before-seen material, audience-participation sketches, and a show-stopping parody musical. Join us for a night of family friendly comedy unlike anything you've ever seen!

Ellen Eccles Theatre
$25-$48
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Cache Valley Center for the Arts
435-752-0026
info@cachearts.org
Ellen Eccles Theatre
43 S. Main St.
Logan, Utah 84341
435-752-0026
Info@CacheArts.org
cachearts.org