"JK! Studios: Live" is performing comedy at the Ellen Eccles Theater on Saturday August 22nd at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

After a year of mooning after Cache Valley, the JK! Studios cast is returning to Logan!

Drawing on their college roots and using the signature style they created over 9 Seasons of Studio C, the JK cast will be performing never-before-seen material, audience-participation sketches, and a show-stopping parody musical. Join us for a night of family friendly comedy unlike anything you've ever seen!