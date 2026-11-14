Jubilate presents a holiday concert of beloved choral Classics on Saturday, December 5th at 7:00 p.m. in St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Holladay.

Kick off the holiday season with an evening of radiant choral music!

Join Jubilate for Songs of Christmas, a festive concert featuring timeless seasonal masterpieces alongside a few joyful musical surprises.

Enjoy beloved choral classics by John Rutter, Felix Mendelssohn, and George Frideric Handel, plus creative, delightful twists on a couple of your favorite traditional carols.

Admission is free and open to all. Please stay after the performance to enjoy light refreshments at a reception!

Jubilate is a proud grantee of Salt Lake County’s Zoo, Arts & Parks (ZAP) Program. We thank Salt Lake County ZAP for their generous support in helping us share live choral music with our community.