Kids Art Classes at the Visual Art Institute begin on Thursday September 10th at 4:30 p.m.

Students can learn the design strategies of 3D printing, explore the cultural importance of Chinese calligraphy and its techniques, expand their dexterity and creativity via clay handbuilding, build coordination and discipline found in martial arts practices, or be introduced to a variety of traditional art techniques.

Our playful, hands-on classes introduce young artists to the basic elements of artistic creation! Throughout classes, our experienced instructors will assist students to develop creativity, problem-solving skills, and confidence. Students can learn the design strategies of 3D printing, explore the cultural importance of Chinese calligraphy and its techniques, expand their dexterity and creativity via clay handbuilding, build coordination and discipline found in martial arts practices, or be introduced to a variety of traditional art techniques. Regardless of your child’s interests, at the end of the 12-weeks of class, they will have built a stock of knowledge and skills to take into any art classes in their future!

Our classes are perfect for sparking imagination and building artistic confidence in young artists!

The Visual Art Institute also offers adult and teen art classes (painting, ceramics, stained glass and more!); for more information on our other classes, see our website at: https://www.visualartinstitute.org/salt-lake-art-classes

CLASS REGISTRATION (Please read through the specific description for the individual class before registering):

THERE WILL BE NO CLASSES THE WEEK OF THANKSGIVING (Monday 11/23 - Saturday 11/28)!

Introduction to Art Materials and Techniques for Kids!, Ages 5-11, Mondays 4:30-6:00pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 14:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/IntroductiontoArtMaterialsandTechniquesforKids

3D Printing and Laser Cutting: Young Makers, Ages 8-11, Thursdays, 4:30-6:00pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 10:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/3DDesignandLaserCuttingYoungMakers

Grow and Play with Clay, Ages 5-11, Thursdays, 4:30-6:00pm, 12-Week Class Starting September 10:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/GrowandPlaywithClay

Youth/Children Chinese Calligraphy & Painting 少儿班, Ages 5-12, Saturdays, 1:00-2:30, 12-Week Class Starting September 12:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/YouthChildrenChineseCalligraphyPainting

Youth/Children Martial Arts 少儿功夫班, Ages 5-12, Saturdays, 2:30-3:30, 12-Week Class Starting September 12:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/CHILDRENSMARTIALARTSCLASS

Beginning Art Essentials for Kids, Ages 5-11, Saturdays, 10:00-11:30am, 12-Week Class Starting September 12:

https://visual-art-institute.jumbula.com/Fall2026/BeginningArtEssentialsforKids

LOCATION:

Visual Art Institute 2900 S 300 W, South Salt Lake, Utah

Please park on the NORTH side of the building and enter up the ramp to the front office. It is the really colorful side of the building. Students should be escorted in and out of the building by parents as the parking lot gets very busy.

INSTRUCTOR:

Our classes have multiple experienced instructors. You can find who is teaching each class through each of the registration links. Learn more about our instructors at https://www.visualartinstitute.org/art-faculty.

DROP-INS:

We recognize that families may not always be able to commit to weekly class attendance. To ensure proper planning and staffing, all modified schedules must be arranged in advance through our front office. Families are required to provide a clear attendance schedule for their child, and tuition will be prorated accordingly based on the approved schedule.

Trial classes and drop-in attendance are available on a limited basis and must also be scheduled in advance with the front office. We do not accommodate same-day, unscheduled drop-ins.

Failure to arrange attendance or drop-in requests ahead of time may result in the student being unable to participate in class.

REFUND POLICY:

We are only able to offer refunds up to 2 weeks before the start of class. We do not offer refunds or credits or make-up classes to students who miss class.

TRANSFER POLICY:

We may be able to transfer you to a different class depending on space availability.

CLASS CANCELLATION:

We find that students learn better in larger groups. If we feel the number of registrations is too low to promote a good learning environment, we may cancel the class. In the event we cancel a class, we will reach out to you as soon as possible.

TUITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM:

We try to make our classes as accessible to everyone as possible. We are able to offer a limited number of tuition assistance scholarships each term. You can complete an application on our website or call our office for assistance applying. Applications are available in Spanish and English.

Chinese Calligraphy and Martial Arts classes are offered in partnership with the Asian Arts and Culture Association. We are unable to offer tuition assistance for these classes

MULTI-CLASS DISCOUNT:

When you register for more than one class, you can receive a discount up to 10% per class! There is a different discount if you sign up for both the Children’s Chinese Calligraphy and the Martial Arts classes.

You must call VAI's front office to register over the phone to activate multi-class discounts.

ADA ACCESSIBILITY & ACCOMMODATIONS:

Our classrooms are ADA accessible. Some courses may involve tasks or activities that may be difficult for individuals with limited strength, difficulty bending over, and sitting or standing for long periods of time. We are happy to work with students to find solutions to make their experience positive and doable. For example, wheel throwing takes arm strength and bending over the wheel. Students may work on hand-building projects instead of throwing. Please reach out to our office to discuss your needs.

DIFFICULTY REGISTERING?

Please call our main office for assistance! 801.474.3796 or email us at info@visualartinstitute.org