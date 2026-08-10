Latinx Art Exhibition
Latinx Art Exhibition
The Latinx Art Exhibition features Cache Valley artists imaging the American experience.
Sept. 9–Oct. 3
ReadyMade Gallery (28 W. Center St, Logan, UT 84321)
Open Wednesday–Saturday, 12 p.m.–7 p.m.
Reception: Sept. 12 (tentative)
ReadyMade Gallery
Every week through Oct 03, 2026.
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Event Supported By
Utah State University
Artist Group Info
Katenielsen2005@gmail.com
ReadyMade Gallery
28 W. Center StLogan, Utah 84321