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Latinx Art Exhibition

Latinx Art Exhibition

The Latinx Art Exhibition features Cache Valley artists imaging the American experience.

Sept. 9–Oct. 3
ReadyMade Gallery (28 W. Center St, Logan, UT 84321)
Open Wednesday–Saturday, 12 p.m.–7 p.m.

Reception: Sept. 12 (tentative)

ReadyMade Gallery
Every week through Oct 03, 2026.
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Utah State University
usu.edu

Artist Group Info

Katenielsen2005@gmail.com
ReadyMade Gallery
28 W. Center St
Logan, Utah 84321