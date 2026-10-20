LAUGHTER is a joyful celebration of modern dance NOVEMBER 19-21 at 7:30 pm in the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in Salt Lake City.

Tickets: $17 | $32 | $47 (not including fees)

A joyful, irresistible celebration of modern dance, featuring audience favorites, a new commission, and works that showcase the playful side of movement.

LAUGHTER will see the return of our two 60th Anniversary commissions, Norbert De La Cruz III’s Scherzo Fantastique (2025) and Nicholas Cendese’s Come Rain or Come Shine (2025) — both immediate audience favorites. Joining them is Susan Hadley’s Bluegrass (1998), returning to the RDT stage for the first time in nearly 20 years. Created for Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Bluegrass is a rollicking, virtuosic celebration of American vernacular music and movement. Tim Hadel’s Time Out, an outrageous, prop-fueled comic masterpiece acquired by RDT in 1992, makes a return as one of the company’s most beloved audience favorites. A new commission by Francesca Romo — London-born, Royal Ballet School-trained, and a co-founder of Gallim Dance Company — rounds out the evening with fresh energy and distinctive choreographic voice. RDT also proudly welcomes guest dancers from our 2026 PRIME PERFORMANCE workshop in a celebration of the breadth of our community engagement. LAUGHTER is designed to welcome first-time modern dance audiences and reward longtime patrons in equal measure.