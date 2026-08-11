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Learner's Jazz Jam

Learner's Jazz Jam

A jazz jam for learners will be held on Tuesdays from August 18th to December 15th at AMP in Salt Lake City from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

AMP Learner's Jazz Jam is a free community program for teen and adult musicians looking to build confidence playing jazz in a supportive, low-pressure environment. Designed as a bridge between private lessons, school ensembles, and traditional jazz jam sessions, each gathering begins with a guided workshop on a jazz standard before participants put new concepts into practice alongside professional jazz mentors in a coached jam.

The Learner's Jazz Jam is open to musicians with a basic familiarity with jazz who are ready to expand their repertoire, improvisation, and ensemble skills. No registration or tuition is required—just bring your instrument and join us.

AMP (Applied Music Programs)
Every week through Dec 15, 2026.
Tuesday: 08:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

AMP (Applied Music Programs)
801-577-2263
info@amp-utah.org
https://www.amp-utah.org
AMP (Applied Music Programs)
1192 E Wilmington Ave
Salt Lake City, Utah 84106
8015772263
info@amp-utah.org
https://www.amp-utah.org