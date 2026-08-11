A jazz jam for learners will be held on Tuesdays from August 18th to December 15th at AMP in Salt Lake City from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

AMP Learner's Jazz Jam is a free community program for teen and adult musicians looking to build confidence playing jazz in a supportive, low-pressure environment. Designed as a bridge between private lessons, school ensembles, and traditional jazz jam sessions, each gathering begins with a guided workshop on a jazz standard before participants put new concepts into practice alongside professional jazz mentors in a coached jam.

The Learner's Jazz Jam is open to musicians with a basic familiarity with jazz who are ready to expand their repertoire, improvisation, and ensemble skills. No registration or tuition is required—just bring your instrument and join us.