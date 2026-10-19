Lee's Marketplace Halloween Trick or Treat
Lee's Marketplace Halloween Trick or Treat
Lee's Marketplace's locations will provide trick-or-treating for young monsters, princesses, superheroes, and more. Kids 12 and under are welcome to walk through the stores and collect candy on Saturday, October 31st, from 11 AM to 2 PM. Parents are required to be near their children at all times. Costumes are required. Keep all costumes family-friendly.
Lee's Marketplace
Free
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Lee's Marketplace
(435) 563‑6251
care@leesmarketplace.com
Lee's Marketplace
850 S Main St, Smithfield, UT 84335Smithfield, Utah 84335
435 563-6251
care@leesmarketplace.com