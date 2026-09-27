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LGBTQ+ History Month Celebration

LGBTQ+ History Month Celebration

Heritage and Culture invites the public to their celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month on Tuesday October 6th at 11:00 a.m. in the Taggart Student Center on the USU campus in Logan

. Connect with USU student organizations and academic units, learn about LGBTQ+ history, and engage with the campus community through interactive tabling activities.

Taggart Student Center Plaza
11:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Heritage & Culture
4357970446
community@usu.edu
https://www.usu.edu/involvement/heritage-culture/

Artist Group Info

yenny.lopez@usu.edu
Taggart Student Center Plaza
5005 Old Main Hill
Logan, Utah 84322