LGBTQ+ History Month Celebration
LGBTQ+ History Month Celebration
Heritage and Culture invites the public to their celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month on Tuesday October 6th at 11:00 a.m. in the Taggart Student Center on the USU campus in Logan
. Connect with USU student organizations and academic units, learn about LGBTQ+ history, and engage with the campus community through interactive tabling activities.
Taggart Student Center Plaza
11:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Heritage & Culture
4357970446
community@usu.edu
Artist Group Info
yenny.lopez@usu.edu
Taggart Student Center Plaza
5005 Old Main HillLogan, Utah 84322