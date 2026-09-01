Lime Burn Workshop

Preservation Utah and Abstract Masonry Restoration will hold an exclusive, hands-on workshop dedicated to the historic art and science of traditional lime mortar at Abstract Masonry on Friday September 18th beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Designed for contractors, architects, trades professionals, students, and historic homeowners, this part-day event provides a rare opportunity to learn authentic 19th-century American building methods directly from industry experts.

Participants will get out of their seats and directly into the action. The event bridges the gap between public historic preservation education and practical application through a three-part agenda:

(1) Classroom Presentation: An engaging introduction to traditional lime mortars, detailing their historical applications and why they are vital for preserving historic structures today.

(2) Live Lime Burn & Slaking Demonstration: Together, the group will build a small kiln and initiate a live lime burn. You will witness the surprising and intense exothermic reaction as previously produced quicklime is slaked with water—hydrating into calcium hydroxide and producing historic lime mortar exactly as it was done over 100 years ago.

(3) Hands-On Masonry: Put your new knowledge to the test by practicing building a small wall or pillar using stone, brick, and our freshly made lime mortar.

Modern cements can trap moisture, causing irreversible damage to historic brick and stone. Understanding and utilizing traditional, breathable lime mortar is a cornerstone of responsible masonry restoration. This workshop not only teaches the "how" but the "why," giving attendees a tactile connection to the craftsmanship of past centuries.