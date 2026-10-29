Little Boo!
Little Boo!
Hyde Park City Royalty is presenting Little Boo on October 28th through the 30th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Monster Mansion, 113 E Center, Hyde Park City Building.
Little Boo is a Halloween adventure designed for the kids who want to attend a not-so-spooky event.
Hyde Park Civic Center
$4
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Hyde Park City Royalty
(435) 563-6507
Hyde Park Civic Center
113 E Center St.Hyde Park, Utah 84318
435-563-6507
donja.w@hydeparkcity.org