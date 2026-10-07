Little Historians Spooky Museum — Layton
Little Historians Spooky Museum — Layton
The October session of Little Historians at the Heritage Museum of Layton offers toddlers the opportunity to learn about the spooky museum. The event is on October 14th at 10AM to 11:00AM for children ages 2 to 5.
Heritage Museum of Layton
$10
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Heritage Museum of Layton
(801) 336-3930
Heritage Museum of Layton
403 Wasatch Dr, Layton, UTLayton, Utah 84041
(801) 336-3930