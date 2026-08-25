LiveDAYBREAK Presents the Hot House West Jazz Fest 2026

Hothouse West Jazz Fest takes place on Saturday September 19th from noon to 10:00 p.m. on the Rio tinto Kennecott stage in South Jordan.

Last year we set out to build Utah's premier jazz festival. This year we're raising the bar: ten straight hours of live music, eight acts spanning big band, western swing, soul, modern jazz, and music for the whole family — all in one of the best gathering spots right in the middle of Salt Lake and Utah Valley. And, the best part, we are making it free!

Now the fun bit. Without further ado, here is our 2026 Lineup!

12:00 – Blue Note Big Band (Mountain Top Institute)

12:50 – The Western Stars

2:00 – The Jazz Trombone Collective

3:10 – Critical Hit Collective

4:20 – Mina Thomas Brett & Old Soul

5:30 – Alessandro Fadini Quartet feat. Josiah Boornazian

6:40 – Alicia Wrigley's Sesame Suite

8:00 – Hot House West Swing Orchestra & Special Guests

From the first downbeat at noon to the Swing Orchestra closing the night, this is a full day built for music lovers, dancers, families, and anyone who wants to hear what Salt Lake's jazz scene has to offer.

More Than a Stage

The music is just the start. All day long you'll find:

The Workshop & Jam Tent — Bring your horn, your questions, or just your curiosity. Hands-on workshops and open jams throughout the day. We are all about learning and growing together. Stay tuned for the full schedule.

The Kids Zone — Jazz is for every age. Games, activities, instrument petting zoo, and probably bubbles. This is a place for the youngest music lovers to have the best time!

Everything America First Square has to offer — Take a break between sets and go bowling, catch a movie, or grab a bite at Red Iguana, Hires Big H, Moena Cafe, Nomad Eatery, or Rockwell Ice Cream. Come for a set, stay for the whole day.

Save Your Spot

The festival is free — RSVP now so we know you're coming, and forward this to the friend who's always saying we should go hear more live music. We can't do this if you don't show up!

RSVP Here: https://hothousewest.org/jazz-fest

The 2nd Annual Hot House West Jazz Fest is presented in partnership with Live Daybreak.