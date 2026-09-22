Logan High School Presents The Prince Of Egypt

Logan High School Presents the play The Prince Of Egypt on November 21st through the 24th. Showtimes are at 7:00 p.m. each night at 162 W 100 S, Logan.

The Prince Of Egypt takes the viewers on a journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as Ramses and Moses, two young men raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people.