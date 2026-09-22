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Logan High School Presents The Prince Of Egypt

Logan High School Presents The Prince Of Egypt

Logan High School Presents the play The Prince Of Egypt on November 21st through the 24th. Showtimes are at 7:00 p.m. each night at 162 W 100 S, Logan.

The Prince Of Egypt takes the viewers on a journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as Ramses and Moses, two young men raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people.

Logan High School Auditorium
$5-$14
Every week through Nov 24, 2026.
Monday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Tuesday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM

Event Supported By

Logan High School
435-755-2380
loganhigh.org
Logan High School Auditorium
162 W 100 S
Logan, Utah 84321