Luxury Snowmobile Retreat & Class: Bear River Lodge

The Utah avalanche Center hosts a luxury snowmobile retreat at Bear River Lodge March 4th through 7th. It's a 4-day, 3-night custom small-group snowmobile class with professional avalanche educators from the Utah Avalanche Center and Backcountry Institute.

Avalanche Education: Hands-on instruction aligned with AAI curriculum. You will cover topics like snow science, terrain recognition, safe travel, and rescue techniques. Expert instructors and a small instructor-to-student ratio allows for tailored customization if you have a specific interest.

When: March 4th - March 7th

Where: Bear River Lodge, Utah

Ticket Price: $2,999 for a shared room (2 people), $3,295 for a single room

Escape to the scenic Bear River Lodge for the ultimate mountain getaway. Choose between a cozy shared room or your own private retreat. Each morning, ride straight from the cabin into exceptional snowmobile terrain, then return to unwind in the hot tub, connect with speakers, and enjoy the camaraderie of a great community. With a private chef preparing every meal, all you have to do is relax, recharge, and savor the adventure. Snowmobiles are available to rent.

Limited to 12 guests, this immersive experience combines world-class riding with expert instruction in three different modules - (1) avalanche education, (2) riding skills, and (3) outdoor survival.

All while supporting avalanche forecasting, awareness, and education across Utah. All proceeds benefit the Utah Avalanche Center.

