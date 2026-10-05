Masquerade at the Manor
Masquerade at the Manor
Masquerade at the Manor is on Saturday, October 10th from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Castle Manor in Hyde Park. It's a night of Gothic Elegance. Participants should wear themed formal attire or fantasy wear. Waltz instruction is at 6:15 by Cache Valley ballroom. It's an 18 plus event with live music, a DJ, themed experiences, and more.
Castle Manor
$85.00 per ticket, $280 for four tickets. Prices increase October 10th.
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026