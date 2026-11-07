Mathematics & Statistics Education Group Seminar
Mathematics & Statistics Education Group Seminar
Holly Zolt from Middle Tennessee State University will be talking about undergraduate mathematics education, student thinking, proof and abstract algebra learning, mathematical reasoning, and graphing. on Monday November 17th from 3-4 p.m. in the USU Logan
Veterinary Science and Biology builidng, Room 204.
Veterinary Science and Biology (VSB) at USU
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Veterinary Science and Biology (VSB) at USU
900 East Aggie BoulevardLogan, Utah 84321