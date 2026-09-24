Meet The Candidates of Box Elder

The Publix is invited to Meet the Candidates of Box Elder County at 6pm on October 16th, 989 S Main Street, Brigham City Ut, 84302.

Hosted by The League of Women Voters Weber County, Constitution Party of Box Elder, Forward Party Utah, Box Elder Democrats and Indivisible Box Elder.

Every candidate currently running in a race in Box Elder County has been invited to speak at this event.

Come enjoy some refreshment, get to know your candidates and connect with organizations working within our communities on issues that matter to you.