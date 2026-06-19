© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Men of Logan: a men's connection group

Men of Logan: a men's connection group

Men of Logan is a weekly spot for men to show up, talk, and not be alone in it. No agenda. No sign up. No pressure. Every week on Wednesday year round. Miss one, catch the next. 7:30 p.m. in the Danielson Therapy group building in North logan.

Danielson Therapy Group
Free with a $5 suggested donation, if you can swing it.
Every week through Jun 23, 2027.
Wednesday: 07:30 PM - 08:30 PM

Event Supported By

Men of Logan
435-200-5410
Menoflogan.com
Danielson Therapy Group
1755 N 400 E, Suite #102
North Logan, Utah 84341