Men of Logan: a men's connection group
Men of Logan: a men's connection group
Men of Logan is a weekly spot for men to show up, talk, and not be alone in it. No agenda. No sign up. No pressure. Every week on Wednesday year round. Miss one, catch the next. 7:30 p.m. in the Danielson Therapy group building in North logan.
Danielson Therapy Group
Free with a $5 suggested donation, if you can swing it.
Every week through Jun 23, 2027.
Wednesday: 07:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Wednesday: 07:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Event Supported By
Men of Logan
435-200-5410
Danielson Therapy Group
1755 N 400 E, Suite #102North Logan, Utah 84341