Mercury Stardust: Lost and Found

The NYT bestselling author and TikTok sensation Mercury Stardust returns to Salt Lake City at the Museum of fine Arts on Thursday September 24th at 6:00 p.m.

The NYT bestselling author and TikTok sensation Mercury Stardust (AKA the Trans Handy Ma'am) returns to Salt Lake City!

Join us for a special comedy performance, Q&A, and signing and photo opportunity celebrating the release of Lost and Found: A Compassionate Guide to Homeownership at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts on Thursday, September 24 at 6pm!

This event is ticketed.

Doors open at 5:30 pm. The event begins promptly at 6 pm.

Run time: approx. 60 minute comedy performance, 15 minute audience Q&A, followed by book signing and photo opportunity

Book tickets will include priority access to the book signing and photo line.

Additional copies of Lost and Found and Safe and Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair will also be available for sale on-site and at Under the Umbrella after the event.

Accessibility

Masks will be required and provided for the audience during the event.

This venue is wheelchair accessible with wheelchair designated seating.

This venue has assisted listening devices, and ASL will be provided.

Please reach out to Under the Umbrella for accessibility needs.

If you buy a book ticket and are unable to attend:

We will hold your signed book at Under the Umbrella for 2 weeks after the event.

Guidelines

Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will not be a live stream or recording available.

Under the Umbrella reserves the right to cancel or postpone this event if necessary.

No refunds.

Masks are required for the audience and will be provided at the door.

If you have any other questions, please feel free to email us at hello@undertheumbrellabookstore.com.

About Lost and Found

The trans handy ma’am is back … and this time she’s buying a house and taking her loyal audience along on the journey.

Buying your first home can be an intimidating process filled with questions and uncertainties—how do you know you’re working with a trustworthy lender? What are closing costs and how much should you budget for them? Can you actually afford to fix a fixer-upper?

In this successor to the #1 New York Times bestseller Safe and Sound, Mercury Stardust demystifies the path to homeownership and sets you up for homeowning success. Learn about the ups and downs of the house hunting process—from putting in an offer to going through inspections and closing—and then join Mercury as she tackles her first year with a fixer-upper that needs to be renovated and updated.

With DIY projects and guides for renovating and maintaining every part of your new house, as well as with tips for weather-proofing and maintaining outdoor spaces like a deck or garden, Lost and Found will empower you to create your dream home. Mercury reveals the good, the bad, and the ugly, including all the emotional highs and lows when things break, emergencies arise, and the unexpected inevitably happens.

About Mercury Stardust

Mercury Stardust (@mercurystardust), known as the Trans Handy Ma'am, is a professional home maintenance technician, #1 New York Times bestselling author, and award-winning activist. Mercury credits her TikTok success to her experience teaching burlesque, where she learned to communicate and create a safe space for students who had frequently experienced trauma. She's been featured in stories by NBC, NPR, Buzzfeed, Newsweek, The Washington Post, and Pink News. Her leadership within the trans community has led to collaborations with such brands as Dolby, Lowe’s, and Point of Pride. Her #1 New York Times bestseller, Safe and Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair, was published in 2023.

