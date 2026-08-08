Mesopotamian Mysteries: Reconnecting USU's Ancient Collections is an exhibition in the Library Atrium on USU's Logan campus on Tuesday August 11th from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.

The public is invited to uncover the hidden history of ancient artifacts. with Mesopotamian Mysteries Reconnecting USU's Ancient Collections, an exhibition which traces the scattered history of unique items in USU's Special Collections & Archives and how researchers rediscovered their stories. Light refreshments will be served.