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Michael Childers Artist Talk

Michael Childers Artist Talk

A meet and greet with pop culture photographer Michael Childers, founding photographer for Andy Warhol's Interview and After Dark Magazines is taking place at Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall at 5:00PM - 6:00PM at USU, reception is to follow at NEHMA. Open to all.

Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
Free
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Nov 12, 2026.

Event Supported By

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, Utah State University
435-797-0165
nehma@usu.edu
https://artmuseum.usu.edu
Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
Performance Hall, Engineering Lab Walkway
Logan, Utah 84321
(435)-797-0423
eventservices@usu.edu
https://cca.usu.edu/resources/community/venues/performance-hall