Michael Childers Artist Talk
Michael Childers Artist Talk
A meet and greet with pop culture photographer Michael Childers, founding photographer for Andy Warhol's Interview and After Dark Magazines is taking place at Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall at 5:00PM - 6:00PM at USU, reception is to follow at NEHMA. Open to all.
Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
Free
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Nov 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, Utah State University
435-797-0165
nehma@usu.edu
Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall
Performance Hall, Engineering Lab WalkwayLogan, Utah 84321
(435)-797-0423
eventservices@usu.edu