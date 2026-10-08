Millfreaks — Millcreek

Millcreek Common (1354 E Chambers Avenue) presents Millfreaks, an interactive adventure featuring live performers, themed entertainment, games, and contests. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on October 10th and costumes are encouraged. It’s a citywide adventure, and there are two starting locations: Springbar Tents (4026 S. West Temple Street) or Olympus Hills Shopping Center (3536 Jupiter Drive).