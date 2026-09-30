Mini Makers: Toddler Art Exploration
Mini Makers: Toddler Art Exploration
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum Of Art is hosting toddlers ages 2-5 and their parents on Thursdays to experience art through singing, playing, moving and making. The next event is October 8th at 10:00-10:45AM and 1:00-1:45PM.
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
$5
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM, every month on Thursday through Dec 10, 2026.
Event Supported By
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
650 North 1100 EastLogan, Utah 84322
4357970227
katie.lee.koven@usu.edu