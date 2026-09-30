© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mini Makers: Toddler Art Exploration

Mini Makers: Toddler Art Exploration

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum Of Art is hosting toddlers ages 2-5 and their parents on Thursdays to experience art through singing, playing, moving and making. The next event is October 8th at 10:00-10:45AM and 1:00-1:45PM.

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
$5
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM, every month on Thursday through Dec 10, 2026.

Event Supported By

Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
https://artmuseum.usu.edu/
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
650 North 1100 East
Logan, Utah 84322
4357970227
katie.lee.koven@usu.edu
https://artmuseum.usu.edu