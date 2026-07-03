Movies in The Alley: Jaws

The Movies in the Alley Summer film series starts with Jaws, showing at the Woodbine Food Hall in Salt Lake City at 8:00 p.m. on Friday July 3rd.

Kick off the July 4 weekend with an outdoor screening of Jaws at Woodbine Food Hall as part of the Movies in The Alley summer film series. Presented in partnership with Utah Film Center, the evening features the iconic 1975 blockbuster shown under the stars in Woodbine's alley space. Seating begins at 8 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, with the movie starting at sundown. Guests are encouraged to bring camp chairs, arrive early for dinner, and enjoy food from select vendors staying open late.