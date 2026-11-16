NAC x Jackson’s Basecamp Season Kick Off Party

The National Ability Center is hosting a “season kick off party” with Jackson’s Basecamp!

What: Season Kick Off Party

Where: Jackson’s Basecamp Park City Mountain Village Location

1415 Lowell Ave, Park City, UT 84060

When: Thursday November 19, 5pm to 8pm

Throughout the weekend they will be offering 20% off all purchases with 10% going to the NAC (directly impacting their mission to empower individuals with disabilities by building self-esteem, confidence, and lifetime skills through sport, recreation, and educational programs!)

Link to more details on event: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1762712688148771

