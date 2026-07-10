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National Ability Center’s Halloween Party “in the Swamp” 2026

National Ability Center’s Halloween Party “in the Swamp” 2026

The public is invited to join the National Ability Center and the Ash Foundation for a Shrek-themed Halloween party for people with and without disabilities on Saturday October 24th from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. at the National Ability Center Ranch in Park City.

Supported by the ASH Foundation, this all-ages event is an afternoon of costumes, candy, creativity, and exploring the NAC campus.

Event Details:
Saturday, October 24 | 1:00–3:30 PM
National Ability Center Ranch | 1000 Ability Way, Park City, UT

EVENT SUMMARY:
Join us for a free, Shrek-themed Halloween party! Enjoy pumpkin decorating, trunk-or-treat, and 10+ inclusive activities.

Choose your own adventure with pumpkin decorating, trunk-or-treat, and 10+ activities spread across the NAC campus. Paths between activities are paved and wheelchair accessible, with indoor and outdoor spaces throughout.

We’re also making the event sensory-friendly, with activities labeled by sensory load, designated low-sensory spaces, and sensory resources available on-site.
Costumes are encouraged, but please skip masks or anything that could be scary. Bring a treat bag, personal sensory tools if needed, and weather-appropriate clothing.

Admission is free. Water, Gatorade, and popcorn will be provided.

Youth and anyone who needs supervision for their safety must attend with a supervising companion.

Want more info? We put together this sheet of more details here: https://nationalabilitycenter.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/Halloween-Party-Info-Sheet.pdf

RESERVE your spot at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-halloween-party-tickets-1999707206084?aff=oddtdtcreator

Questions? Call 435-649-3991 or email info@nationalabilitycenter.org

Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-halloween-party-tickets-1999707206084?aff=oddtdtcreator

national ability center
01:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
national ability center
1000 Ability Way
Park City, Utah 84060