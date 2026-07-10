National Ability Center’s Halloween Party “in the Swamp” 2026

The public is invited to join the National Ability Center and the Ash Foundation for a Shrek-themed Halloween party for people with and without disabilities on Saturday October 24th from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. at the National Ability Center Ranch in Park City.

Supported by the ASH Foundation, this all-ages event is an afternoon of costumes, candy, creativity, and exploring the NAC campus.

Event Details:

Saturday, October 24 | 1:00–3:30 PM

National Ability Center Ranch | 1000 Ability Way, Park City, UT

EVENT SUMMARY:

Join us for a free, Shrek-themed Halloween party! Enjoy pumpkin decorating, trunk-or-treat, and 10+ inclusive activities.

Choose your own adventure with pumpkin decorating, trunk-or-treat, and 10+ activities spread across the NAC campus. Paths between activities are paved and wheelchair accessible, with indoor and outdoor spaces throughout.

We’re also making the event sensory-friendly, with activities labeled by sensory load, designated low-sensory spaces, and sensory resources available on-site.

Costumes are encouraged, but please skip masks or anything that could be scary. Bring a treat bag, personal sensory tools if needed, and weather-appropriate clothing.

Admission is free. Water, Gatorade, and popcorn will be provided.

Youth and anyone who needs supervision for their safety must attend with a supervising companion.

Want more info? We put together this sheet of more details here: https://nationalabilitycenter.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/Halloween-Party-Info-Sheet.pdf

RESERVE your spot at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-halloween-party-tickets-1999707206084?aff=oddtdtcreator

Questions? Call 435-649-3991 or email info@nationalabilitycenter.org

Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-halloween-party-tickets-1999707206084?aff=oddtdtcreator