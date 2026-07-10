National Ability Center's Saluting Our Heroes 2026

The National Ability Center salutes heroes with a dinner, show, and keynote speaker on Wednesday October 28th at the National Ability Center Ranch in Park City starting at 5:00 p.m.

This evening brings our community together in gratitude and camaraderie, featuring a welcoming cocktail reception, a banquet dinner, and powerful stories from distinguished keynote speakers and veteran participants.

Each year, we highlight voices that embody resilience, leadership, and the spirit of service. Proceeds from this event directly fund the National Ability Center’s military programs—providing veterans and their families with life-changing opportunities for adaptive recreation, rehabilitation, and community connection.

We invite you to join us in celebrating our heroes and making a lasting impact in their lives.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Location: National Ability Center Ranch, HUB Building

1000 Ability Way, Park City, UT 84060

EVENT TIMELINE

5:00–6:30 PM | Cocktail Hour

Arrive early and enjoy live music, a cash bar, adaptive equipment on display, and stories highlighting NAC veteran participants and their experiences.

6:30 PM | Dinner & Show - Enjoy dinner followed by our keynote speaker and a powerful participant story celebrating the impact of NAC’s military programs.

This year's Keynote Speaker is Wayne Peacock, a nationally recognized business leader, board director, and longtime champion of the military community. Our veteran speaker will be Josh Fohner and his dad, Mike. Josh is a Navy veteran and has an incredible story to share!