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National Public Lands Day Celebration Event

National Public Lands Day Celebration Event

The public is invited to Celebrate National Public Lands Day with Canyonlands Natural History Association and the Moab community on Thursday, September 24, from 5–7 p.m. at the Moab Information Center for a free, family-friendly evening with live music, free swag, local organizations, public land partners, and more.

Come hang out, meet some of the people doing great work throughout our region, and celebrate the public lands that bring us together!

Moab Information Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Canyonlands Natural History Association
infobox@cnha.org
cnha.org
Moab Information Center
25 E Center Street
Moab, Utah 84532