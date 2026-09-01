National Public Lands Day Celebration Event

The public is invited to Celebrate National Public Lands Day with Canyonlands Natural History Association and the Moab community on Thursday, September 24, from 5–7 p.m. at the Moab Information Center for a free, family-friendly evening with live music, free swag, local organizations, public land partners, and more.

Come hang out, meet some of the people doing great work throughout our region, and celebrate the public lands that bring us together!