Stokes Nature Center's at our annual Nature Trivia Night is on Tuesday, February 23rd at 5:30 p.m. at the Cache Bar and Grill in Logan.

Test your nature knowledge had our trivia night where we find out who is smarter than a nature preschooler!

Teams should be four people or less. Come with your own or we are happy to match you with other participants at the event.

Thanks to the Cache Bar for generously providing our location for the evening! Please note, participants must be 21 or over.