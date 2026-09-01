NEHMA Block Bash: Wild About the West

The Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art presents the first annual Block Bash to celebrate the art stories and spirit of the American West from 1:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with hands on Art, live music, Cowboy poetry, food trucks, a Bigfoot panel discussion, and more Saturday September 12th at the Museum.

Saddle up for the first annual NEHMA Block Bash and celebrate the art, stories, and spirit of the American West! Inspired by The Lure and Lore of the West exhibition, this free community festival brings together creativity, folklore, and family fun for an unforgettable day at the museum.

From 1:00 to 7:30 PM, enjoy hands-on art-making, live music, cowboy poet Andy Hedges, a fascinating Bigfoot panel discussion, face painting, cornhole, local food trucks, and more! Whether you're into Western history and legends, art and storytelling, curious about the mysteries of Bigfoot, or just looking for a fun and unexpected day out with friends and family, this festival has something for you.

Bring your sense of adventure and join us for a wild Western celebration filled with creativity, community, and a little frontier mystery. Free and open to all!

Event Link: https://www.usu.edu/artmuseum/events/block-bash