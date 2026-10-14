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NHMU Family Yoga

NHMU Family Yoga

The Natural History Museum of Utah hosts Family yoga with stories games and play incorporating meditation breathing techniques and relaxation on the 4th Sunday of each month at 10:15 a.m.

Bring your little ones to a joyful, family-friendly yoga session led by Jayme Vetz of Emerald Kids Yoga! Through engaging stories, fun games, and sensory play, Jayme incorporates meditation, breathing techniques, and deep relaxation to help kids (and adults!) find focus and flexibility.

Yoga mats are provided, so just wear comfortable clothing and be ready to move. Programming is designed for children ages 3 to 10 accompanied by an adult, with a maximum of three kids per adult. (Please note: no solo adults or unaccompanied children.) Program fee applies in addition to Museum admission. All participants must pay the fee.

Natural History Museum of Utah
$20 to $22
10:15 AM - 11:15 AM, every 5 months on Sunday through May 23, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Natural History Museum of Utah
8015816927
nhmu.utah.edu

Artist Group Info

ashleythess28@gmail.com
Natural History Museum of Utah
301 Wakara Way
Salt Lake City, Utah 84108
8015857441
mchamberlain@nhmu.utah.edu
https://nhmu.utah.edu/