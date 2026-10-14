NHMU Family Yoga

The Natural History Museum of Utah hosts Family yoga with stories games and play incorporating meditation breathing techniques and relaxation on the 4th Sunday of each month at 10:15 a.m.

Bring your little ones to a joyful, family-friendly yoga session led by Jayme Vetz of Emerald Kids Yoga! Through engaging stories, fun games, and sensory play, Jayme incorporates meditation, breathing techniques, and deep relaxation to help kids (and adults!) find focus and flexibility.

Yoga mats are provided, so just wear comfortable clothing and be ready to move. Programming is designed for children ages 3 to 10 accompanied by an adult, with a maximum of three kids per adult. (Please note: no solo adults or unaccompanied children.) Program fee applies in addition to Museum admission. All participants must pay the fee.