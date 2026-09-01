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"Nicole Banowetz: The Intervening Substance" Exhibition Opening and Gallery Talk

"Nicole Banowetz: The Intervening Substance" Exhibition Opening and Gallery Talk

The exhibition opening and gallery talk for Nicole Banowetz: The Intervening Substance, be on Thursday September 3rd at 5:00 p.m. in the NEHMA Museum on the USU campus in Logan.

Be among the first to experience NEHMA's new exhibition, Nicole Banowetz: The Intervening Substance, through an engaging conversation with the artist and a live inflation of her sewn sculptural works. Inspired by the mysteries of the deep ocean and unseen spiritual energies, Banowetz creates fantastical forms that invite us to consider the mysteries of the natural world. Join us to learn more about the ideas behind these playful sculptures while celebrating the exhibition opening. Refreshments will be served.

Event link: https://www.usu.edu/artmuseum/calendar/?id=104639

NEHMA
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026

Artist Group Info

a02369353@usu.edu
NEHMA
650 North 1100 East
Logan, Utah 84322
(435) 797-0163
nehma@usu.edu
https://www.usu.edu/artmuseum/