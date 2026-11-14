Night at the Movies - Holiday Edition
Night at the Movies - Holiday Edition
Cache Valley figure skaters present night at the movies with ice dances from the big screen at the Eccles ice Arena in North Logan on Saturday, December 5th at 2:00 p.m.
Enjoy the night at the movies - holiday edition on ice performed by our community skaters. Watch Grinch, Charlie Brown, Nightmare Before Christmas, Polar Express, and more. Bring your warm blankets!
George S. Eccles Ice Center
cvfsc.com
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Cache Valley Figure Skating Club
cvfigureskatingclub@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
hisako.kure@gmail.com