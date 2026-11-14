Night at the Movies - Holiday Edition
Night at the Movies - Holiday Edition
Cache Valley figure skating presents a night at the movies on Saturday December 5th at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Eccles ice Arena in North Logan.
Enjoy a night at the movies - holiday edition on ice performed by our community skaters. Watch Grinch, Charlie Brown, Nightmare Before Christmas, Polar Express, and more. Bring your warm blankets!
George S. Eccles Ice Center
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Cache Valley Figure Skating Club
cvfigureskatingclub@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
hisako.kure@gmail.com