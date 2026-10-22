Nights at NEHMA
Nights at NEHMA
At Nights at NEHMA on November 6 from 5-8 PM, the public is invited to put skills to the test with Art Bingo.
Compete for fun prizes and bingo bragging rights, discover artwork in a whole new way, and enjoy a fun, low-pressure night at the museum. Bring your friends, a date, or come and meet new people! Free and open to all.
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, Utah State University
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, Utah State University
435-797-0165
nehma@usu.edu
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, Utah State University
650 North 1100 EastLogan, Utah 84322
4357970165
katie.lee.koven@usu.edu