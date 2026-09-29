Nights at NEHMA
Nights at NEHMA
Kick off spooky season with a creative twist!
The public is invited to Nights at NEHMA on Friday, October 2, from 5-8 PM for pumpkin carving, gallery trick-or-treating, and surprise prizes hidden throughout the museum. Explore the galleries, get inspired by art, and spend time with friends. Pumpkins and carving supplies provided.
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, Utah State University
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, Utah State University
435-797-0165
nehma@usu.edu
Artist Group Info
a02369353@usu.edu
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, Utah State University
650 North 1100 EastLogan, Utah 84322
4357970165
katie.lee.koven@usu.edu