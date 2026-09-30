North Logan Pumpkin Walk
North Logan Pumpkin Walk
Hundreds of volunteers carve, paint and arrange pumpkins for the Logan Pumpkin Walk with elaborate themed displays inspired by movies, books and the season itself, set up around Elk Ridge Park. For their 43rd year, the 2026 walk runs across five nights, October 15–17 and 19–20. Check pumpkinwalk.org or northloganrec.org for more information.
North Logan Elk Ridge Park
Free
10:00 AM - 10:00 PM, every day through Oct 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
North Logan City
4357521310
Receptionist@northlogancity.gov
North Logan Elk Ridge Park
1190 E 2500 NNorth Logan, Utah 84341