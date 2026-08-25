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Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO Labor Day Picnic

Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO Labor Day Picnic

A Labor Day Picnic sponsored by the Northeastern Indiana AFL-CIO will be held on
Monday September 7 from11:00 AM – 3:00 PM at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.

Cost: Free
Description:
This is a free family event. There will be traditional picnic food including hot dogs, chips, and chili. Activities include multiple bouncy houses, blocks, and other kids activities. Adults can enjoy the live music and free bingo with cash prizes. It is open to the public and the entire event is at no cost to attendees.

Liberty Park
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 7 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Northeast Indiana AFL CIO Chapter
(260) 602-8036
mrogers@hhalf.org
https://www.facebook.com/NEIChapter
Liberty Park
600 Harvey Milk Blvd
Salt Lake City, Utah 84105
https://www.slc.gov/parks/parks-division/liberty-park/