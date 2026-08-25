Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO Labor Day Picnic

A Labor Day Picnic sponsored by the Northeastern Indiana AFL-CIO will be held on

Monday September 7 from11:00 AM – 3:00 PM at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.

Cost: Free

Description:

This is a free family event. There will be traditional picnic food including hot dogs, chips, and chili. Activities include multiple bouncy houses, blocks, and other kids activities. Adults can enjoy the live music and free bingo with cash prizes. It is open to the public and the entire event is at no cost to attendees.