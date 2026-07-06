Northern Utah Iris Society Plant Sale

The Northern Utah Iris Society is holding their annual rhizome/plant sale on Thursday, July 30 at North Logan's Elk Ridge Park at 7:00 p.m.

Locally grown iris are available for $6.00 each. The sale begins at 7:00 pm, but if you're a Northern Utah Iris Society member, you get first dibs beginning at 6:30 pm. If you're not a member, come at 6:30 and become a member! The cost is only $7.50 per individual or $20 for three years . Most rhizomes are available for straight purchase, but there is also a silent auction for iris introduced in the last three years. Some of these are worth $80 and will go for under $20!

More information is at 435-757-5102. The iris pictured here, Ruby Fusion, will be available for purchase, among dozens of others.