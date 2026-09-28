One Thing After Another: Karen Carson Retrospective
One Thing After Another: Karen Carson Retrospective
A Karen Carson retrospective takes place at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art in Logan through December 12th.
One Thing After Another surveys the career of Karen Carson, whose practice has been shaped by continual experimentation, technical rigor, and an enduring sense of play. From her early “zipper paintings,” which challenged the flatness of the painted surface, to sculptural abstractions, lightboxes, banners, and narrative works, Carson has consistently explored the possibilities of color, composition, material, and popular culture. This all takes place at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art From August 25th through December 12th.
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
Free
12:00 AM - 11:29 PM, every day through Dec 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Utah State University
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art
650 North 1100 EastLogan, Utah 84322
4357970227
katie.lee.koven@usu.edu