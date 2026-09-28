One Thing After Another: Karen Carson Retrospective

A Karen Carson retrospective takes place at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art in Logan through December 12th.

One Thing After Another surveys the career of Karen Carson, whose practice has been shaped by continual experimentation, technical rigor, and an enduring sense of play. From her early “zipper paintings,” which challenged the flatness of the painted surface, to sculptural abstractions, lightboxes, banners, and narrative works, Carson has consistently explored the possibilities of color, composition, material, and popular culture. This all takes place at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art From August 25th through December 12th.