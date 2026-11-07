Pack the Pantry USU SNAC Food Drive
Pack the Pantry USU SNAC Food Drive
AGGIES COME TOGETHER TO HELP ENSURE A HUNGER-FREE EDUCATION FOR ALL AGGIES November 09 - November 21 with drop locations all over the Logan campus.
Items Most Needed
- Canned Vegetables, Fruits, Tuna & Chicken
- Peanut Butter, Pasta/Sauce, Lentils/Beans
- Ravioli, Soup, Chili, Boxed Mac & Cheese
- Oatmeal and other non-perishable items
Financial Donations are also welcome.
Financial donations will be converted to pounds at a rate of: $1.00 = 2 pounds!!
GOAL: Collect 5,000 pounds of food to stock SNAC's shelves with essential items and to spread holiday cheer!
Find out where your team's donation bin is here!
Utah State University
Free
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
SNAC - Student Nutrition Access Center at USU
(435) 797-7378
snac@usu.edu