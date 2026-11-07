Pack the Pantry USU SNAC Food Drive

AGGIES COME TOGETHER TO HELP ENSURE A HUNGER-FREE EDUCATION FOR ALL AGGIES November 09 - November 21 with drop locations all over the Logan campus.

Items Most Needed



Canned Vegetables, Fruits, Tuna & Chicken

Peanut Butter, Pasta/Sauce, Lentils/Beans

Ravioli, Soup, Chili, Boxed Mac & Cheese

Oatmeal and other non-perishable items

Financial Donations are also welcome.

Financial donations will be converted to pounds at a rate of: $1.00 = 2 pounds!!



GOAL: Collect 5,000 pounds of food to stock SNAC's shelves with essential items and to spread holiday cheer!

Find out where your team's donation bin is here!