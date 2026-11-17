The Parent Connective is a free webinar series open to parents, caregivers, and professionals caring for children of all ages. From October 2026 to May 2027, we will be holding monthly sessions on the third Thursday of each month from 6:30-7:30pm, covering various topics relevant to parenting and working with children. All webinars will be held over Zoom and will be available afterwards as a free recording listed on our website. Professionals may earn 1 CEU for attending.