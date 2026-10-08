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Payson Trick-or-Treating Through the Trees

Payson Trick-or-Treating Through the Trees

Payson City is hosting a trick-or-treating event at the Forebay Trailhead (439 W. Utah Ave.) that runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on October 10th. Families are encouraged to wear their costumes and gather treats from local businesses as they make their way along the trail.

Forebay Trailhead
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Payson City
(801) 465-5200
https://www.paysonutah.gov/
Forebay Trailhead
439 W. Utah Ave
Payson, Utah 84651