Payson Trick-or-Treating Through the Trees
Payson Trick-or-Treating Through the Trees
Payson City is hosting a trick-or-treating event at the Forebay Trailhead (439 W. Utah Ave.) that runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on October 10th. Families are encouraged to wear their costumes and gather treats from local businesses as they make their way along the trail.
Forebay Trailhead
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Payson City
(801) 465-5200
Forebay Trailhead
439 W. Utah AvePayson, Utah 84651