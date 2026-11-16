Piano Gallery Idaho Falls sells 100+ new and used pianos, from under $500 to Bösendorfer grands, including more than 20 lightly used Yamaha and Kawai pianos from a 14-year program in which Yamaha and Kawai loan new pianos to the BYU-Idaho music department each school year (sold with full factory warranties; sold by Piano Gallery, not the university), plus restored Steinway grands from Meyer Piano Restoration. Free admission and parking. Factory reps on hand. Public sale this Friday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Legacy Flight Museum, 400 Airport Road, Rexburg. Private appointments Nov. 18-19: (208) 206-5653 or byuidahopianosale.com.