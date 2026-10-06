“Pixelated: Mike Whiting” Walk and Talk Tour
“Pixelated: Mike Whiting” Walk and Talk Tour
Ready for a lunchtime side quest? The public is invited to join artist Mike Whiting, creator of the iconic 8-bit inspired sculptures scattered across the Logan USU campus, for a guided walk to explore his pixelated steel masterpieces. Meet at NEHMA at 12:15 p.m. to begin the adventure. Once the quest is complete, return to the museum to unlock your reward: a free lunch power-up!
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, Utah State University
Free
12:15 PM - 01:15 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, Utah State University
435-797-0165
nehma@usu.edu
Artist Group Info
Mike Whiting
Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, Utah State University
650 North 1100 EastLogan, Utah 84322
4357970165
katie.lee.koven@usu.edu