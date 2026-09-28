Pixelated: Mike Whiting Walk And Talk Tour With The Artist.
Pixelated: Mike Whiting Walk And Talk Tour With The Artist.
Mike Whiting will be providing a tour of his works installed across Utah State University Logan Campus on Wednesday Oct 21st from 12:15 to 1:15PM. Tour begins at the noragles Harrison Museum of Art and light lunch will be provided. Open to all.
Utah State University
Free
12:15 PM - 01:15 PM, every day through Oct 21, 2026.
Event Supported By
Utah State University
Utah State University