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Poetry Reading and Discussion with USU Alum Glade Myler

Poetry Reading and Discussion with USU Alum Glade Myler

The public is invited to a Poetry Reading and Discussion with USU alum Glade Myler on Thursday, September 10th at 3:00pm in Old MAIN room 121).

Now a retired lawyer living in Nevada, Glade graduated from USU in 1971 with a major in Spanish and minors in Music, English, and German. He is a frequent visitor to USU and enjoys sharing with students and faculty the poetry that he has published over the years. He has written poems in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian, and he began writing poetry while at USU as a student.

Old Main
Free
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

USU College of Arts and Sciences
https://usu.zoom.us/j/81774323641?pwd=jW5rbI2oS7fJIUY89f9Mp2NHfV6Uy6.1
Old Main
0900 Old Main Hill
Logan, Utah 84322-0900
(435) 797-3535
https://www.usu.edu/facilities/historical-buildings/old-main