The public is invited to a Poetry Reading and Discussion with USU alum Glade Myler on Thursday, September 10th at 3:00pm in Old MAIN room 121).

Now a retired lawyer living in Nevada, Glade graduated from USU in 1971 with a major in Spanish and minors in Music, English, and German. He is a frequent visitor to USU and enjoys sharing with students and faculty the poetry that he has published over the years. He has written poems in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian, and he began writing poetry while at USU as a student.