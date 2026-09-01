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Poplar Grove Historic Homes Tour

Poplar Grove Historic Homes Tour

Preservation Utah presents the Poplar Grove historic homes tour on Saturday, October 17th at 10:00 a.m.

Step inside some of Poplar Grove’s historic homes during Preservation Utah’s 2026 Historic Homes Tour. Explore the architecture, history, and stories of this Salt Lake City neighborhood through a rare look inside privately owned historic residences.

Poplar Grove Neighborhood
$20/person
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Preservation Utah
8015330858
liz@preservationutah.org
https://preservationutah.org/experience/take-a-tour/item/1019
Poplar Grove Neighborhood