Poplar Grove Historic Homes Tour
Poplar Grove Historic Homes Tour
Preservation Utah presents the Poplar Grove historic homes tour on Saturday, October 17th at 10:00 a.m.
Step inside some of Poplar Grove’s historic homes during Preservation Utah’s 2026 Historic Homes Tour. Explore the architecture, history, and stories of this Salt Lake City neighborhood through a rare look inside privately owned historic residences.
Poplar Grove Neighborhood
$20/person
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Preservation Utah
8015330858
liz@preservationutah.org
Poplar Grove Neighborhood