The public is invited to the Powder Art Foundation Fall Open House on Friday October 2, 11:00am–3:00pm, a fall gathering bringing together monumental art, live music, scenic chairlift rides, and programming for all ages.

Date: Friday, October 2

Time: 11:00am–3:00pm

Location: Hidden Lake at Powder Mountain

Admission: FREE with RSVP

What to Expect:

New Art Installations & Hiking Trails: New monumental sculptures wait to be discovered throughout our art trails. The path traverses mountain terrain, so proper hiking footwear is recommended. Complimentary shuttle service to select artworks will be provided.

Scenic Lift Rides: The Hidden Lake Lift will spin off-season for one day only, with complimentary rides for all registered attendees.

Arts Programming: Free, hands-on art activities available for all ages, inspired by the landscape, presented by Ogden Contemporary Arts.

Live Music & Food: Live acoustic music throughout the afternoon. Lunch is available for purchase, or guests are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy along the trail.